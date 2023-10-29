Major Law Enforcement organization endorses Senator Bob Archuleta for U.S. Congress

October 29, 2023

(LA PUENTE, CA) – Senator and 82nd Airborne Division Army Veteran Bob Archuleta announced this past week the endorsement of the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs (ALADS).

“The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, the largest association of deputy sheriffs and district attorney investigators in the United States, currently representing more than 8,000 sworn law enforcement officers proudly endorses Bob Archuleta for Congress, District 31,” said Richard Pippin, President, Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs.

Senator Archuleta, a distinguished former Army paratrooper and Chair of the California Senate Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs, earned the distinction of being the first Latino to be appointed by President Barack Obama to serve on the Board which oversees WestPoint, where he had the honor of serving with four United States Senators, five Congressmembers and five other presidential appointees. His commitment to veterans and military issues extends to his appointment by Governor Gavin Newsom to the Governor’s Military Council in August 2019.

The endorsements add to a quickly growing list (partial) of major endorsements including:

Teamsters Joint Council 42

Service Employees International Union CA

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 11

National Latino Peace Officers Association

Congresswoman Grace Napolitano

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma

Former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson

Assemblyman Anthony Rendon, California State Assembly Speaker Emeritus

Jessica Ancona, Mayor, El Monte

Nadia Mendoza, Mayor Pro Tem, La Puente

Gabriela Arellanes, Azusa School Boardmember