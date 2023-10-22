Man, 35, with schizophrenia goes missing in Cerritos

Oct 22, 2023 9:22 am

Authorities Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old man with schizophrenia who was last seen in Cerritos.

Kevin Michael Reyes was last seen Saturday in the 10800 block of College Place, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. He may be headed to the San Gabriel River bed.

Reyes was described as a 5-foot, 8-inch tall man and weighs 185 pounds with black hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo of “DYLAN EDNAR” on the top of his left hand.

He was last seen wearing a black tank top, black pants and red shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding Reyes’ whereabouts was asked to call authorities at 323-890-5500.