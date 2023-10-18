L. A. County Federation of Labor Unanimously Endorses Supervisor Hahn

October 18, 2023



In a display of the widespread support for her re-election campaign among working people to continue representing the 4th District on the Board of Supervisors, today Supervisor Janice Hahn’s campaign secured a high profile endorsement from the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO.

In making public their support of Hahn’s 2024 bid, Yvonne Wheeler, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO released the following statement, “Working people stand with Janice Hahn because Janice Hahn has stood with working people. From fighting to protect workers’ rights to raising wages for workers to safeguarding collective bargaining and ensuring workers can organize in the workplace, Janice Hahn has dedicated her life’s work to advancing the cause of the labor movement. The members of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO are proud to announce our enthusiastic endorsement of Janice Hahn’s 2024 re-election campaign.”

Earlier this week, Hahn’s campaign rolled out endorsements from CAPE Union and the Stonewall Young Democrats.

Supervisor Hahn has amassed a broad spectrum of support spanning from local leaders across the 4th District to public safety organizations, groups representing women, working families and more.

To date, Hahn has garnered the following endorsements:

Public Safety Leaders, Organizations

• Los Angeles County Firefighters, IAFF Local 1014

• Long Beach Firefighters Local IAFF 372

• Los Angeles County Professional Peace Officers Association

• Los Angeles Port Police Officers Association – International Longshore & Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 65

• Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna

Women’s Organizations

• Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project Los Angeles County Action Fund (PPAP)

• EMILY’s List

• Women’s Political Committee (WPC)

Working Families Organizations

• Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO

• Los Angeles/Orange County Building and Construction Trades Council

• Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 121RN

• Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 721

• Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 2015

• Service Employees International Union (SEIU) United Healthcare Workers (UHW)

• Service Employees International Union (SEIU) United Service Workers West (USWW)

• American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) District Council 36

• American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 18

• Southwest Mountain States Regional Council of Carpenters

• United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 770

• International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 13

• International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 12

• International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 33

• International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 11

• International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) District Council 36

• Ironworkers Local 433

• United Association (UA) Local 250 Steamfitters and Refrigeration

• United Steelworkers (USW) Local 675

• Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1277

• California Association of Professional Employees (CAPE)

Democratic Clubs

• San Pedro Democratic Club

• Torrance Democratic Club

• Southern California Armenian Democrats (SCAD)

• Muslim Democratic Club of Southern California

• Democrats for Israel – Los Angeles (DFI – LA)

• Stonewall Young Democrats

Federal and State Officials

• U.S. Senator Alex Padilla

• U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu

• U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff

• U.S. Congressman Robert Garcia

• U.S. Congresswoman Grace Napolitano

• U.S. Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán

• California Governor Gavin Newsom

• California State Treasurer Fiona Ma

• California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara

• California State Senator Maria Elena Durazo

• California State Senator Steven Bradford

• California State Senator Lena Gonzalez

• California State Senator Ben Allen

• California Assembly Speaker Emeritus Anthony Rendon

• California State Assemblymember Blanca Pacheco

• California State Assemblymember Lisa Calderon

• California State Assemblymember Mike Gipson

• California State Assemblymember Miguel Santiago

• California State Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal

• California State Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi

• California State Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur

Local Leaders

• L.A. County Assessor Jeff Prang

• L.A. County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell

• L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis

• L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath

• L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger

• Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

• Los Angeles Councilmember Paul Koretz (Ret.)

• Artesia Mayor Monica Manalo

• Artesia City Councilmember Ali Taj

• Artesia City Councilmember Melissa Ramoso

• Artesia City Councilmember Tony Lima

• Artesia City Councilmember Rene Trevino

• Avalon Mayor Ann Marshall

• Bell Mayor Monica Arroyo

• Bell Vice Mayor Fidencio Gallardo

• Bell City Councilmember Ali Saleh

• Bell City Councilmember Ana Maria Quintana

• Bell City Councilmember Alicia Romero

• Bellflower Mayor Sonny Santa Ines

• Bellflower Mayor Pro Tem Ray Hamada

• Bellflower City Councilmember Victor Sanchez

• Bellflower Unified School District Board President Mayra Garza

• Bellflower Unified School District Board Vice President Brad Crihfield

• Bell Gardens Mayor Francis De Leon Sanchez

• Bell Gardens Mayor Alejandra Cortez (Ret.)

• Bell Gardens Councilmember Marco Barcena

• Bell Gardens Councilmember Gabriela Gomez

• Bell Gardens Councilmember Maria Pulido

• Bell Gardens Councilmember Jorgel Chavez

• Burbank Unified School District Board Member Armond Aghakhanian

• Cerritos Mayor Chuong Vo

• Cerritos City Councilmember Lynda Johnson

• Cerritos City Councilmember Naresh Solanki

• Cerritos College Board of Trustees Member Mariana Pacheco

• Commerce Mayor Oralia Rebollo

• Commerce City Councilmember Kevin Lainez

• Commerce City Councilmember Mireya Garcia

• Commerce City Councilmember Ivan Altamirano

• Cudahy Mayor Daisy Lomeli

• Cudahy Vice Mayor Jose Gonzalez

• Cudahy City Councilmember Elizabeth Alcantar

• Cudahy City Councilmember Martin Fuentes

• Downey Mayor Claudia M. Frometa

• Downey City Councilmember Mario Trujillo

• Downey City Councilmember Hector Sosa

• Hawaiian Gardens Councilmember Dandy De Paul

• Huntington Park Mayor Eddie Martinez

• Huntington Park City Councilmember Arturo Flores

• La Mirada Councilmember Ed Eng

• Lakewood City Councilmember Ari Pe

• Lakewood City Councilmember Jeff Wood

• Lakewood City Councilmember Todd Rogers

• Lomita Mayor Barry Waite

• Lomita City Councilmember Mark Waronek

• Lomita City Councilmember Bill Uphoff

• Lomita City Councilmember Cindy Segawa

• Lomita City Councilmember Jim Gazeley

• Long Beach Mayor and Hahn for Supervisor Campaign Co-Chair Rex Richardson

• Long Beach Vice Mayor Cindy Allen

• Long Beach City Prosecutor Doug Haubert

• Long Beach City Councilmember Mary Zendejas

• Long Beach City Councilmember Megan Kerr

• Long Beach City Councilmember Roberto Uranga

• Long Beach City Councilmember Al Austin

• Long Beach City College Board of Trustees President Herlinda Chico

• Long Beach City College Board of Trustees Member Uduak-Joe Ntuk

• Long Beach City College Board of Trustees Vice President Vivian Malauulu

• Los Angeles City Councilmember Tim McOsker

• Los Angeles City Controller Rick Tuttle (Ret.)

• Lynwood Mayor Oscar Flores

• Lynwood City Councilmember Jose Solache

• Lynwood City Councilmember Juan Muñoz-Guevara

• Lynwood City Councilmember Rita Soto

• Lynwood City Councilmember Gabriela Camacho

• Maywood Mayor Frank Garcia

• Maywood Mayor Pro Tem Mayra Aguiliz

• Maywood City Councilmember Eddie De La Riva

• Maywood City Councilmember Heber Marquez

• Norwalk Mayor Ana Valencia

• Norwalk Councilmember Jennifer Perez

• Norwalk Councilmember Margarita Rios

• Norwalk La Mirada School Board Jose Rios

• Paramount Mayor Vilma Cuellar Stallings

• Paramount City Councilmember Brenda Olmos

• Paramount City Councilmember Annette Delgadillo

• Paramount Unified Board of Education Member Diane Martinez

• Pico Rivera Mayor Eric Lutz

• Pico Rivera Mayor Pro Tem Andrew Lara

• Pico Rivera City Councilmember Gustavo Camacho

• Pico Rivera City Councilmember Monica Sanchez

• Pico Rivera City Councilmember John Garcia

• Rancho Palos Verdes Councilmember Eric Alegria

• Rancho Palos Verdes Councilmember Paul Seo

• Rio Hondo Community College Trustee Oscar Valladares

• Rio Hondo Community College Trustee President Rosaelva Lomeli

• Rolling Hills Mayor Patrick Wilson

• Rolling Hills Estates Mayor Britt Huff

• Rolling Hills Estates Mayor Pro-Tem Velveth Schmitz

• Rolling Hills Estates Councilmember Frank Zerunyan

• Santa Fe Springs Mayor Juanita Martin

• Santa Fe Springs City Councilmember Bill Rounds

• Signal Hill Mayor Tina Hansen

• Signal Hill City Councilmember Lori Woods

• Signal Hill City Councilmember Keir Jones

• Signal Hill City Councilmember Ed Wilson

• South Gate Mayor Maria del Pilar Avalos

• South Gate Mayor Pro Tem Gil Hurtado

• South Gate City Councilmember Maria Davila

• South Gate City Councilmember Al Rios

• South Gate City Councilmember Josh Barron

• South Gate City Clerk Yodit Glaze

• Torrance Councilmember Asam Sheikh

• Torrance Councilmember Bridgett Lewis

• Torrance Councilmember Sharon Kalani

• Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri

• Whittier City Councilmember Cathy Warner

• Whittier City Councilmember Fernando Dutra

• Whittier Union High School Board of Trustees Dr. Russell Castañeda Calleros

• Los Angeles County Democratic Party (LACDP) Chair* Mark Gonzalez

• Los Angeles County Democratic Party (LACDP) Vice Chair* Sergio Carrillo

• Equality California Executive Director* Tony Hoang

Janice Hahn represents Los Angeles County’s 4th District on the Board of Supervisors. First elected in 2016, she was re-elected in 2020. Prior to her service as County Supervisor, Hahn served in Congress from 2011-2016; before serving in Congress, Hahn represented the 15th District on the Los Angeles City Council. Prior to the Council, Hahn was on the Los Angeles Charter Reform Commission and worked as a classroom teacher.

