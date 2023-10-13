City of Hawaiian Gardens Veterans Day Ceremony to Honor U.S. Veterans

October 13, 2023

Hawaiian Gardens, CA — The City of Hawaiian Gardens is pleased to announce its annual Veterans Day Ceremony, a tribute to the brave men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. This free event will be held at the C. Robert Lee Activity Center, 21815 Pioneer Blvd, Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716, on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The Veterans Day ceremony is a day of remembrance and gratitude for the sacrifices made by veterans to protect our nation and its values. The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. The City of Hawaiian Gardens invites all community members and the press to join us on November 11, 2023, as we come together to honor and remember our veterans for their unwavering commitment to our nation.

Event Highlights:

Continental Breakfast : The ceremony will commence with a complimentary continental breakfast, symbolizing the City’s appreciation for the service of our veterans.

: The ceremony will commence with a complimentary continental breakfast, symbolizing the City’s appreciation for the service of our veterans. Honoring Our Heroes: The event will be filled with solemn pride as we honor the heroism of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

President Woodrow Wilson declared that the first celebration of this day would be called Armistice Day, a time to express gratitude for the victory that freed us and allowed America to champion peace and justice worldwide. In 1954, Congress amended this day to be known as Veterans Day to honor all veterans who have selflessly served our nation.

For the latest updates and event details, please visit the official City of Hawaiian Gardens website at www.hgcity.org.

