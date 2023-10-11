D.A. investigator and his wife killed in Downey car crash



An investigator with the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office and his wife, an elementary school teacher, were killed in a car crash in Downey this past Sunday.

Emilio Guerrero, 52 and his wife, Annabel Guerrero, 47, a teacher who had worked for the Downey Unified School District, died at the scene.

Annabel Guerrero worked as a first-grade teacher at Patrick Henry Elementary School in the Long Beach Unified School District, according to district spokesperson Evelyn Somoza.

Emilio Guerrero was driving when another vehicle violently collided with his at Paramount and Gardendale shortly around 2 p.m.

In a statement, Dist. Atty. George Gascón said the couple’s death “has left our hearts heavy and filled with grief.”

“The loss of Sergeant Guerrero and his wife Annabel is deeply felt by our entire organization,” Gascón said. “Our hearts break for the three children and family members left behind. We offer our sincerest condolences to their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. We are keeping their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers. May Sergeant Emilio Guerrero and his wife Annabel rest in peace.”

The other driver was taken to the hospital. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Downey Police Department at (562) 904-2308 or Investigator Alaina Clark at (562) 904-2339. Anonymous tips can be made to “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-8477.