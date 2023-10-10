CARMAGEDDON: East 91 to Close Overnight Three Days a Week

October 10, 2023

Beginning Oct. 16, 2023 and continuing through November, the eastbound Riverside Freeway (91) will be shut down during the overnight hours, three days a week, for work on an interchange improvement project.

The lane closures will be in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The same closures will be implemented again on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and Wednesday, Oct. 18.

All eastbound 91 lanes from Green River Road to Serfas Club Drive, on the west end of Corona, will be closed.

The agency said that the Monday-to-Wednesday schedule will be maintained, weather-permitting, to Nov. 30.

In addition to the general purpose lanes, the two toll lanes on the eastbound 91 will be shut down at the same time.

The closures are for the “71/91 Interchange Project,” which will be replacing the current single-lane connector from the eastbound 91 to the Corona (71) Expressway with a two-lane connector loop, allowing a larger volume of vehicles and reducing congestion.

The Green River Road on-ramp to the eastbound 91 will also have to be shut down for traffic safety during the work.

Officials advised motorists to use the Pomona (60) Freeway to the north as an alternate and that would be a good idea as the 91 traffic will be directed into a single lane, taken off at Green River Road and funneled through the city until drivers can rejoin the eastbound 91.

The project is expected to conclude sometime in 2025.

Updates on the project are available at www.rctc.org/71-91interchange.