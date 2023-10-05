Teamsters Endorse Sen. Bob Archuleta for Congress

Oct 5, 2023

Staff Report

Senator and 82nd Airborne Division Army Veteran Bob Archuleta announced the endorsement from Teamsters Joint Council 42. Teamsters Joint Council 42 is the home to 23 Local Unions in Southern California, Southern Nevada, Hawaii, and Guam, representing a robust community of 200,000 members and retirees.

Teamsters Joint Council 42 President Chris Griswold expressed his support, saying, “Senator Archuleta’s dedication to our members and all Californians, coupled with his lifelong track record of service, make him the right choice for Congress. We believe in his commitment to representing the interests of working families and supporting policies that strengthen our labor force.”

Senator Archuleta, a distinguished former Army paratrooper and Chair of the California Senate Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs, is the first Latino to be appointed by President Barack Obama to serve on the Board that oversees Westpoint, where he had the honor of serving with four United States Senators, five Congressmembers and five other presidential appointees.

His commitment to veterans and military issues extends to his appointment by Governor Gavin Newsom to the Governor’s Military Council in August 2019.

Throughout his tenure in public service, which includes serving on the Montebello Police Department, Senator Archuleta has garnered significant recognition for his unwavering dedication to public safety. His exceptional work during the 2020 legislative session also earned him an ‘A’ grade from the California League of Conservation.

He was one of only 16 state senators in 2021 to achieve a remarkable 100 percent Voter Record rating by the California Labor Federation.

The endorsement from Teamsters Joint Council 42 comes at the heels of the endorsement by Congresswoman Grace Napolitano giving her commitment and support to Senator Bob Archuleta for Congress.