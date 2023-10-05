Glendale Elementary School Coach and Aide Charged With Molesting at Least Six Boys

Pedro Antonio Tellez was charged with eight felony counts of lewd acts upon a child under age 14.

October 5, 2023

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that an afterschool coach for football and other sports and aide for disabled students at elementary schools in Glendale has been charged in the molestation of at least six boys.

“Those we entrust with our children should be beacons of support and guidance, providing a safe and nurturing environment where our children can learn and grow,” District Attorney Gascón said. “It’s heartbreaking and deeply disturbing when someone entrusted with such a role, and especially someone acting as a guardian to such a vulnerable group of children, chooses to violate the sacred trust that exists between educators, students and their families. We will not tolerate such despicable acts within our community.”

Pedro Antonio Tellez (dob 11/28/93) was charged in case GA115391 with eight felony counts of lewd acts upon a child under age 14. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment today in Department 1 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Glendale Branch.

His preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for Oct. 19, Department H of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Pasadena Branch.

Between 2018 and 2023, investigators contend that while working at various elementary schools in Glendale, the defendant molested at least six boys by touching them inappropriately and with a sexual intent.

There are still more potential victims that have come forward and are being interviewed.

The case is being investigated by the Glendale Police Department. Anyone who may be a victim of the defendant is encouraged to call the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4840 and ask for an assaults’ detective.