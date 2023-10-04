L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn Secures $1.2 Million for Artesia Parks

Sup. Janice Hahn

October 4, 2023

Los Angeles County Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn has secured $1.2 million to improve Artesia city parks, providing crucial support for A.J. Padelford Park and Artesia Park.

At A.J. Padelford Park, repairs will be made to the roof at the Teen Center so it can open and be used by the Artesia Leaders Teen Program. Other monies will be used to install additional outdoor lighting to create a brighter, safer park, install new outdoor restrooms, and purchase computers for the youth and teen afterschool programs.

At Artesia Park, repairs will be made to the outdoor restrooms, including painting, lighting upgrades and improvements to the stall partitions. Artesia Park is a heavily used facility that houses the city’s youth and adult sports programs and major special events, so the refurbishment of the outdoor restrooms will benefit all the patrons of these programs by providing enhanced facilities.

Artesia Mayor Monica Manalo remarked, “I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to Supervisor Hahn and her dedicated staff for their unwavering advocacy on behalf of the City Council, City Staff, and the residents of the city of Artesia. Their successful efforts in securing these funds will greatly improve our city parks and enhance the quality of life for our residents and those visiting our wonderful parks.”