Gov. Gavin Newsom will name Laphonza Butler to fill the vacancy left by the death of Dianne Feinstein

(NYT)~Gov. Gavin Newsom of California is expected on Monday to name Laphonza Butler, the president of Emily’s List and a former labor leader, to fill the vacancy left in the Senate by the death of Dianne Feinstein.

Ms. Butler, 44, has been a fixture in California politics for nearly 15 years as a former leader of the state’s largest labor union and an adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris. In 2021, she became the first Black woman to take the helm at Emily’s List, the fund-raising powerhouse dedicated to the election of female candidates and supporters of reproductive rights.

The appointment would come four days after Senator Feinstein died at 90 on Thursday in Washington, D.C. The senator’s body was flown over the weekend back to San Francisco, where a memorial service has been scheduled for Thursday.