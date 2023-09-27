Los Angeles Times, L.B. Press Telegram Bury Trump Fraud Judgement, Use AP Story

The New York Times Editorial team thought that the Trump fraud judgement was front page material yet the LAT and LB-PT buried the story. It was not a press timing problem the story broke at 2 p.m. here in L.A.

In a real head scratcher, the Los Angeles Times and Long Beach Press Telegram editorial teams decided not to publish the massive and damaging Trump fraud judgement on their front page, choosing instead, in the case of the L.A. Times, to publish an Associated Press story on page 4, which is not a right hand page, with SCNG running their AP story on page 16, another left hand page.

It is yet another example of how the major news media outlets are more concerned about Biden and his age, Biden and the (meaningless) polls, Biden and his dog, and senators who wear hoodies rather than real political news.

The New York Times has competent editors, they published the Trump fraud story on the front page and also wrote about Biden’s hostoric visit with the United Auto Workers.

Real news rather than clickbait. The New York Times gets it.