Tesla Chargers to Electrify Hawaiian Gardens

32 CHARGING STATIONS at the Gardens Casino and 12 at the Hawaiian Gardens Town Center will be fully installed in a few days.

September 25, 2023

By Brian Hews

Hawaiian Gardens is working with Tesla, the pioneering electric vehicle manufacturer, to install 32 of its cutting-edge Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) at The Gardens Casino.

The city is also working to install an additional 12 EVCS at the Hawaiian Gardens Town Center, located at 12100 E. Carson Street.

The projected completion date is in a few days.

Until very recently, the plugs were designed to work only with Teslas. As of late March however, the company has begun installing its so-called “Magic Dock” adapters at various Supercharger sites across the country, allowing some chargers to work with any EV that has a CCS plug — basically any modern one.

This now gives owners of EVs made by Volvo, Mercedes, Ford, BMW, and scores of others access to many Supercharger stations, making long-distance travel easier than ever.

The charging stations align with Hawaiian Gardens’ commitment to expanding charging infrastructure and promoting sustainable transportation.

By partnering with prominent local establishments like The Gardens Casino and the Hawaiian Gardens Town Center, Tesla is taking a substantial step towards fostering a greener future while catering to the evolving needs of electric vehicle owners.

These state-of-the-art Tesla EVCS will enable Tesla owners and other electric vehicle enthusiasts to recharge their vehicles conveniently and efficiently, reducing barriers to widespread EV adoption.

“We are excited to bring Tesla Charging Stations to Hawaiian Gardens,” said Mayor Maria Teresa Del Rio. “We are excited to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, and expanding the charging infrastructure is a crucial step in achieving that. By partnering with local landmarks like The Gardens Casino and the Hawaiian Gardens Town Center, we are helping provide electric car owners with a seamless charging experience and contribute to the growth of the electric vehicle ecosystem.”

“As Hawaiian Gardens works towards its renewable energy goals and reducing carbon emissions, introducing Tesla Charging Stations is a significant stride towards a cleaner, more sustainable transportation future. The incorporation of these charging stations serves the immediate community and acts as a beacon of progress, inspiring other businesses to follow suit in bolstering electric vehicle infrastructure,” concluded Teresa Del Rio.