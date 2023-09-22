It’s All Roses for ABC High School Bands

September 22, 2023

LCCN Staff Report

Students from three ABC Unified School District high schools will march in the Rose Parade on January 1, 2025. The schools – Artesia, Cerritos, and Gahr High Schools – are part of the 605 All Star Band, comprised of high school bands from ABC Unified, Bellflower Unified, and Norwalk-La Mirada Unified. Totaling more than 400 musicians and color guard members, the superband submitted an audition video to Tournament of Roses this past December.

Today, students from all eight high school bands and color guards learned about the honor of performing in the 2025 Rose Parade. The “reveal” of the acceptance video from Ed Morales, the president of the Tournament of Roses Parade, was timed so that all students were informed at once.

“We have some of the most talented student musicians and performers in the area, and they so deserve this honor,” said Superintendent Dr. Gina Zietlow. “We can’t wait to see these amazing students perform to ring in the new year in 2025.”

Previous Rose Parade’s have seen collaboration between school marching bands, but the 605 All Star Band marks an unprecedented partnership between three separate school districts.

“I want to congratulate the marching bands and student performers at Artesia, Cerritos, and Gahr High Schools for making it to the Rose Parade,” said Board President Mr. Brad Beach. “I am excited to watch these students perform on the worldwide stage – showcasing our district.”

The 605 All Star Band’s goal is to promote music within their respective school districts and communities.