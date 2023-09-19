Hawaiian Gardens to Hold Walk, Run, and Bike Open Street Event

September 19, 2023

Hawaiian Gardens – Hawaiian Gardens invites residents, local youth non-profit organizations, schools, and government officials to join the upcoming Fun Walk, Run, and Bike Open Street Event on Saturday, September 23. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Civic Center Drive, between Pioneer and Norwalk, promising a day of active and healthy enjoyment in a car-free environment.

Participants can embrace a wide range of outdoor activities, including bicycling, walking, skating, skateboarding, scootering, and more. By temporarily closing streets to driving, the city will create a safe and pedestrian-friendly space for residents to reconnect with friends and neighbors, promoting community bonding and well-being.

“We are excited to organize this Open Street Event for the community,” said Hawaiian Gardens Mayor Maria Teresa Del Rio. “It provides a unique chance for Hawaiian Gardens residents to come together, share the joy of outdoor activities, and create lasting memories with friends, family, and neighbors. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Metro’s Open Streets Grant Program for making this event possible.”

The event will transform Civic Center Drive into a vibrant pedestrian plaza where residents can indulge in food samples and dining, games, rides, and various family-friendly activities. The open street event also presents an excellent opportunity for locals to engage with and support local businesses.

Funding for the Fun Walk, Run, and Bike Open Street Event has been made available through Metro’s Open Streets Grant Program.

For additional details and inquiries about the event, please call (562) 420-2641 extension 229 or visit the official City website at www.hgcity.org.