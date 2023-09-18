The World’s First 3D-Printed ‘Salmon Filet’ is Here

The seafood alternative is made from mycoprotein and plant proteins. REVO FOODS

September 18, 2023

The jury may still be out on plant-based meat alternatives’ economic and environmental viability, but researchers continue to experiment with seafood alternatives; one company is finally ready to bring its offering to market—and it represents a huge milestone within the industry.

Austrian-based food-tech startup Revo Foods announced this week that its 3D-printed vegan fish filet “inspired by salmon” is heading to European grocery store shelves—a first for 3D-printed food.

According to the company’s September 12 press release, the arrival of “The Filet” represents a pivotal moment in sustainable food, with 3D-printed consumables ready to scale at industrial volumes.

Revo Foods’ Filet is likely to be just the first of many other such 3D-printed edible products to soon hit the market.

The Filet relies on mycoprotein made from nutrition-heavy filamentous fungi; Mycoprotein is a type of protein derived from certain types of fungi, particularly a filamentous fungus known as Fusarium venenatum. It is often used as a meat substitute or alternative protein source in vegetarian and vegan diets. Mycoprotein has a meat-like texture and is often used to mimic the taste and texture of meat products in dishes such as burgers, sausages, and nuggets.

Mycoprotein is produced through a fermentation process. The fungus is cultivated in a controlled environment, and as it grows, it consumes a carbohydrate source, usually glucose or another sugar. During this fermentation process, the fungus develops a protein-rich biomass that can be harvested, processed, and used as a food ingredient.

One of the most well-known brands that produces mycoprotein-based products is Quorn. Mycoprotein is known for its high protein content, relatively low fat content, and high fiber content, making it a nutritious option for those looking to reduce their meat consumption or adopt a more plant-based diet. It is also often considered a sustainable protein source due to its relatively low environmental impact compared to traditional livestock farming.

In addition to mycoprotien, another 12 ingredients compose Revo’s Filet, such as pea proteins, plant oils, and algae extracts. With its high protein and Omega-3 contents, eating the filet is still very much like eating regular salmon—of course, without all the standard industrial issues. And thanks to its plant-based ingredients, the filet also boasts a three-week shelf life, a sizable boost from regular salmon products.

“With the milestone of industrial-scale 3D food printing, we are entering a creative food revolution, an era where food is being crafted exactly according to the customer’s needs,” Revo Foods CEO Robin Simsa said in a statement.

While Revo’s products are currently only available for European markets, the company says it is actively working to expand its availability “across the globe,” with Simsa saying the company hopes to enter US markets around 2025.