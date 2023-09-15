Cerritos City Council Appoints Robert A. Lopez City Manager

September 15, 2023

The Cerritos City Council appointed Robert A. Lopez to the po- sition of City Manager at the September 14, 2023 City Council meet- ing. Commencing November 4, 2023, Lopez will replace retiring City Manager Art Gallucci, who has served as City Manager since 1991.

Lopez stated, “I am honored to have been appointed the new City Manager for the City of Cerritos. I look forward to working collaboratively with the City Council, City employees and the community on the continuing growth and success of Cerritos.”

Lopez began working for the City of Cerritos in 2002 and held various Planning roles prior to being promoted to Advance Planning/Redevelopment Manager in 2005 and Current Planning Manager in 2009. Lopez was appointed Director of Community Development in 2020, and oversaw and administered the City’s land planning, development, land use, business license, GIS, public transportation, and building and safety programs. In 2022 he was appointed Director of Public Works/Water & Power and was responsible for administering and implementing the City’s Capital Improvement Program, providing maintenance to City facilities, parks and streets, and managing the Water & Power utilities. He is a member of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and holds a professional certification by the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP).

Lopez received his bachelor of science degree in civil engineering with a minor in urban studies from Stanford University, and his master of public administration and master of planning degrees from the University of Southern California. Lopez is a lifelong Cerritos resident and was a valedictorian of his graduating class at Whitney High School. He and his wife and their five sons are happy to call Cerritos their home.

Gallucci announced his pending retirement from the City of Cerritos in December 2022