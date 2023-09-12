Join the Layer Up Drive September 15 – 25

Join the Layer Up Drive! When students are cold day after day, studying and staying healthy is nearly impossible. Let’s help students and families in Boyle Heights, Pacoima, and other local neighborhoods stay warm this winter. From September 15 – 25, bring new and gently used warm clothes, shoes, (new) socks, scarves, hats, and blankets. To find a donation box near you click here https://bit.ly/VCLayerUp Thanks for supporting Volunteer Collective‘s Layer Up Drive!

For more information about the drive go to www.volunteer-collective.org/layerup2023