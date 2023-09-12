Baby Boy Surrendered at LA County Fire Station in Whittier

Whittier, CA – Today, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced that a baby boy was safely surrendered at a Los Angeles County Fire Station in Whittier. The safe surrender occurred at 8:00 pm on September 7 at Fire Station 28 on Greenleaf Avenue. The baby boy had been born earlier that same day and was transported safely to a local hospital.

“LA County’s Safe Surrender program has saved another life,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “I am thankful for this baby boy’s mother who chose to do the right thing, and for the LA County firefighters at Station 28 who were ready for the unexpected and got this baby to a hospital quickly and safely. And I am forever grateful to my predecessor Supervisor Don Knabe who championed this program and is responsible for hundreds of children growing up in safe, loving homes.”

LA County’s Safe Surrender Program was launched by Supervisor Hahn’s predecessor Supervisor Don Knabe in 2001. Parents or guardians may legally, safely, and anonymously, leave a baby three days old or younger with an employee at any Los Angeles County hospital or fire station, no questions asked. They will not face arrest or prosecution for child abandonment.

For more information about the program visit babysafela.org.