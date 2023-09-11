F.D.A. Approves New Covid Booster Shots

Monday, September 11, 2023

The C.D.C. will meet Tuesday to consider guidelines on the vaccine campaign for the fall and winter season, when infections usually rise. A nationwide rollout of the vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna should begin later this week, after the C.D.C. considers guidelines to prepare Americans for this season when infections usually tick upward.

The Food and Drug Administration approved a new round of Covid boosters on Monday, that will arrive alongside the seasonal flu vaccine and shots to protect infants and older adults from R.S.V., a potentially lethal respiratory virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to follow up on Tuesday with an advisory meeting to discuss who should get the new shots, by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. After a final decision by the C.D.C.’s director, millions of doses will be shipped to pharmacies, clinics and health systems nationwide within days.