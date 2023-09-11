1st CEB Honors Meritorious Marine

SUPPORT: 1st CEB members and family with Corporal Jarod Crisman from (l-r) Chris Tierheimer, Barbara Winkler, Councilman Vo, Connie Edwards (1st CEB Treasurer), George Ray, Kammie Ngo, Diane Searer (Pres. of the 1st CEB), Laurie Forward (VP), Elizabeth Kelley, Janet Beach, Mayor Pro-Tem Solanki, L/Cpl Crisman, Scott and Bev Demoray-releatives of Cpl Crisman, SSgt Gianmarco Parnell and his wife Sgt Daniella Parnell, and Lt Maria Peurach, Cpl Crisman’s Platoon Commander.

September 11, 2023

Staff Report

Cerritos honored Corporal Jarod Crisman, from the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, Camp Pendleton on Saturday, August 19.

The City Council presented L/Cpl Crisman with a proclamation to honor him for his exemplary service.

In late 2021, Jarod Crisman was recruited into the USMC. Then- PFC Crisman attended Marine Combat Training, School of Infantry, Camp Pendleton, California followed by Marine Corps Engineer School in Courthouse Bay, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where he attended Basic Combat Engineer Course. He completed his training in July 2022 and was promoted to Lance Corporal.

In July 2022, L/Cpl Crisman reported to the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion (1st CEB) and was assigned to the Mobility Assault Company.

In June of 2023, L/Cpl Crisman and his platoon were deployed to participate in the multi-national NATO exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 23 in Putlos, Germany. L/Cpl Crisman was instrumental in developing and implementing standard operating procedures for advanced engineer reconnaissance. L/Cpl Crisman worked alongside an Explosive Ordnance Neutralization Platoon and a Ground Sensor Platoon to create efficient reconnaissance methods with surf zone mining and lane clearance for future amphibious operations.

L/Cpl Crisman won the 2024 2nd Quarter Meritorious Corporal Board. He is scheduled to attend the upcoming Sapper Leaders Course in September 2023.

L/Cpl Crisman has proven himself to be an excellent leader and proficient in his military specialty. L/Cpl Crisman has distinguished himself in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Marine Corps and the United States Naval Service.