CA Assembly Declares Nation’s First Transgender History Month

September 5, 2023

Assemblymember Matt Haney (D–San Francisco) hosts a press conference to announce that every August hereafter will be known in California as Transgender History Month. California has long been at the forefront of the transgender liberation movement. But transgender and gender-nonconforming Americans are being politicized and dehumanized in recent culture wars and their contributions to the history of the United States are being erased.

Conservative politicians are portraying the existence of transgender people as a recent cultural development, despite them having existed throughout all known human history. Transgender History Month provides an opportunity to further educate and raise awareness of the many contributions of the transgender community throughout the State and country and recognizing a history that dates back as far as the Spanish colonial era.

WHAT: Press Conference announcing Assembly resolution declaring “Transgender History Month” and discussing the California history of transgender people from the Spanish colonial era to today.

WHERE: Triangle of grass at 10th and N Street, Sacramento CA

LIVESTREAM: https://youtube.com/live/K6QeWUPMLiQ?feature=share

WHEN: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 12:00 pm

WHO: Assemblymembers Matt Haney, Lori Wilson, Chris Ward, and Rick Zbur, and Chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party, Honey Mahogany