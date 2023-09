Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested for domestic violence incident, charged with felony

September 4, 2023

The 27-year-old pitcher is not traveling with the Dodgers. He was previously suspended 20 games by MLB for a domestic violence incident.

(Yahoo Sports) ~ Julio Urías, starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence Sunday night, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Los Angeles County jail records show that Urías was arrested around 11 p.m. PT, and was booked into jail at 1:05 a.m. He was released at 4:47 a.m. on $50,000 bond. No other details about the arrest are available, though we have a good idea where Urías was on Sunday night: at BMO Stadium watching LAFC take on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

The Dodgers released a short statement regarding Urías’ arrest.

“We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.”

MLB has yet to comment, though they will likely begin investigating Urías soon. During that process, players are typically placed on administrative leave, meaning they do not play or travel with the team, but still receive their salary and service time.

Urías, 27, has been with the Dodgers his entire career, and this is not the first time he’s been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. He was arrested in May 2019 in a parking lot in Los Angeles after witnesses told police that they saw him push a woman to the ground. Though security footage reportedly supported what the witnesses saw, the woman Urías was with told police that she fell. The L.A. city attorney declined to press charges, deciding instead to defer them as long as Urías attended a 52-week domestic violence counseling program and wasn’t arrested for a violent crime in the next year (the length of the statute of limitations).

While charges weren’t pressed in 2019, that’s not the same as an expungement. Urías’ arrest for domestic violence still exists in the public record, as does the police report.

And so does his MLB suspension. Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended Urías 20 games in 2019 as discipline for violating the MLB/MLBPA joint policy on domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. If MLB sees fit to suspend Urías for this incident, it’s possible it could be longer than 20 games since this would be his second documented violation.

Urías is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 27 at 8:30 a.m.