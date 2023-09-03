These California Asm. Don’t Want to Protect Kids From Harmful Internet Content

Sign up for local news and alerts; we will not sell your email, who does that?

_____________

September 3, 2023

By Brian Hews

Bill to shield kids on social media dies…..we need to get money out of politics.

The lawmakers below on the Assembly Appropriations Committee this past Friday killed a bill that would have held social media platforms liable for promoting harmful content about eating disorders, self-harm and drugs.

Only money can explain a decision like that.

And they killed it on the Friday before Labor Day weekend while no one was watching. Good thing I am an informed daily print newspapers reader.

Tech industry organizations such as TechNet and NetChoice, whose members include Facebook parent company Meta, Snap and TikTok, lobbied against SB 680.

Lobbied, code for they gave the politicians below a lot of money.

Opponents-and who could be opposed to limiting harmful contact about eating disorders, self harm and drugs-said the bill would “run afoul of federal law and the 1st Amendment because online platforms would end up removing more lawful speech as they err on the side of caution to avoid being sued.”

Did not know there was more lawful harmful speech about eating disorders, self-harm and drugs.

Asm. Chris Holden (D-41) is the Chair and Asm. Megan Dahle (R-1) is Vice Chair both hail from very conservative districts.

The people who live in Altadena, Pasadena, La Canada Flintridge, Sierra Madre, Monrovia, and others must be proud of Mr. Holden; Dahle says on her X account that she is a mother.

Asm. Lisa Calderon (D-56) is out of Whittier, residents must be proud of Lisa; she’s a mom too.

Their contact information is below, give them a call and let them know how you feel about them blowing off protecting kids from harmful content like pictures of self-harm.

Other contacts

Contact the disgusting people who don’t want to protect kids at Technet click here.

Contact the equally disgusting people who don’t want to protect kids at NetChoice click here.



