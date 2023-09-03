These California Asm. Don’t Want to Protect Kids From Harmful Internet Content

Sign up for local news and alerts; we will not sell your email, who does that?
September 3, 2023
By Brian Hews
Bill to shield kids on social media dies…..we need to get money out of politics.
The lawmakers below on the Assembly Appropriations Committee this past Friday killed a bill that would have held social media platforms liable for promoting harmful content about eating disorders, self-harm and drugs.
Only money can explain a decision like that.
And they killed it on the Friday before Labor Day weekend while no one was watching. Good thing I am an informed daily print newspapers reader.
Tech industry organizations such as TechNet and NetChoice, whose members include Facebook parent company Meta, Snap and TikTok, lobbied against SB 680.
Lobbied, code for they gave the politicians below a lot of money.
Opponents-and who could be opposed to limiting harmful contact about eating disorders, self harm and drugs-said the bill would “run afoul of federal law and the 1st Amendment because online platforms would end up removing more lawful speech as they err on the side of caution to avoid being sued.”
Did not know there was more lawful harmful speech about eating disorders, self-harm and drugs.
Asm. Chris Holden (D-41) is the Chair and Asm. Megan Dahle (R-1) is Vice Chair both hail from very conservative districts.
The people who live in Altadena, Pasadena, La Canada Flintridge, Sierra Madre, Monrovia, and others must be proud of Mr. Holden; Dahle says on her X account that she is a mother.
Asm. Lisa Calderon (D-56) is out of Whittier, residents must be proud of Lisa; she’s a mom too.
Their contact information is below, give them a call and let them know how you feel about them blowing off protecting kids from harmful content like pictures of self-harm.
Other contacts
Contact the disgusting people who don’t want to protect kids at Technet click here.
Contact the equally disgusting people who don’t want to protect kids at NetChoice click here.
|Committee Members
|District
|Office & Contact Information
|Chris Holden (Chair)
|Dem – 41
|Contact Assembly Member Chris HoldenCapitol Office, 1021 O Street, Suite 5650P.O. Box 942849-0041; (916) 319-2041
|Megan Dahle (Vice Chair)
|Rep – 01
|Contact Assembly Member Megan DahleCapitol Office, 1021 O Street, Suite 5710P.O. Box 942849-0001; (916) 319-2001
|Isaac Bryan
|Dem – 55
|Contact Assembly Member Isaac BryanCapitol Office, 1021 O Street, Suite 5630P.O. Box 942849-0055; (916) 319-2055
|Lisa Calderon
|Dem – 56
|Contact Assembly Member Lisa CalderonCapitol Office, 1021 O Street, Suite 4650P.O. Box 942849-0056; (916) 319-2056
|Wendy Carrillo
|Dem – 52
|Contact Assembly Member Wendy CarrilloCapitol Office, 1021 O Street, Suite 8140P.O. Box 942849-0052; (916) 319-2052
|Diane Dixon
|Rep – 72
|Contact Assembly Member Diane DixonCapitol Office, 1021 O Street, Suite 5330P.O. Box 942849-0072; (916) 319-2072
|Mike Fong
|Dem – 49
|Contact Assembly Member Mike FongCapitol Office, 1021 O Street, Suite 5230P.O. Box 942849-0049; (916) 319-2049
|Gregg Hart
|Dem – 37
|Contact Assembly Member Gregg HartCapitol Office, 1021 O Street, Suite 6230P.O. Box 942849-0037; (916) 319-2037
|Jos
h Lowenthal
|Dem – 69
|Contact Assembly Member Josh LowenthalCapitol Office, 1021 O Street, Suite 5130P.O. Box 942849-0069; (916) 319-2069
|Devon Mathis
|Rep – 33
|Contact Assembly Member Devon MathisCapitol Office, 1021 O Street, Suite 5530P.O. Box 942849-0033; (916) 319-2033
|Diane Papan
|Dem – 21
|Contact Assembly Member Diane PapanCapitol Office, 1021 O Street, Suite 4220P.O. Box 942849-0021; (916) 319-2021
|Gail Pellerin
|Dem – 28
|Contact Assembly Member Gail PellerinCapitol Office, 1021 O Street, Suite 6310P.O. Box 942849-0028; (916) 319-2028
|Kate A. Sanchez
|Rep – 71
|Contact Assembly Member Kate A. SanchezCapitol Office, 1021 O Street, Suite 4340P.O. Box 942849-0071; (916) 319-2071
|Esmeralda Soria
|Dem – 27
|Contact Assembly Member Esmeralda SoriaCapitol Office, 1021 O Street, Suite 4110P.O. Box 942849-0027; (916) 319-2027
|Akilah Weber, M.D.
|Dem – 79
|Contact Assembly Member Akilah Weber, M.D.Capitol Office, 1021 O Street, Suite 4130P.O. Box 942849-0079; (916) 319-2079
|Lori Wilson
|Dem – 11
|Contact Assembly Member Lori WilsonCapitol Office, 1021 O Street, Suite 5150P.O. Box 942849-0011; (916) 319-2011