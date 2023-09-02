There’s a New Sheriff in Town-Norwalk

Captain Rick Conti

September 2, 2023

L.A. County Sheriff’s Captain Rick Conti was introduced as the new Captain in Norwalk at the La Mirada City Council meeting on August 22.

Captain Conti joined the Sheriff’s Department in September of 1993 as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff. He joined the full-time academy the following year and graduated in January 1995. After working custody for three years, he was assigned to patrol at Carson Station. At Carson Station, he served on the community policing team and as a field training officer. In 2003, he was selected to work on the Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT team as a K9 handler.

In 2010, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and was assigned to Temple Sheriff’s Station. In 2012, he transferred to the Gang Enforcement Team where he patrolled La Mirada, Norwalk, and unincorporated Whittier. After working as a Gang Detective Sergeant, he was selected to return to the SWAT team as K9 supervisor where he worked until he was promoted to Lieutenant in 2018.

As Captain of Norwalk Station, Captain Conti will be responsible for overseeing the personnel and operations of the Sheriff’s Department serving the cities of La Mirada, Norwalk and various unincorporated Los Angeles County neighborhoods.