Another Trader Joe’s Recall: Crackers recalled over metal found in product

By News Desk on August 31, 2023
Treehouse Foods of Oak Brook, IL, is recalling 13,000 cases of Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds because of pieces of metal found in the product.
According to the details posted online by the FDA, the recall was initiated on Aug. 15, 2023, and is ongoing.
The recalled products were sold in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.
Recalled products:
Anyone who purchased the recalled products should immediately dispose of it and not consume it.