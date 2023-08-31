Filipino Event at MacArthur Park

August 31, 2023

LOS ANGELES

A free community celebrating Filipino heritage, arts and culture occurs this weekend at the Levitt Pavilion in L.A.’s MacArthur Park.

The 29th Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture will take place Friday from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday from 5-9 p.m. The theme is “Para Sa Lahat,” or “For Everyone.”

The family event is hosted by FilAm ARTS — a nonprofit that advocates for the advancement and awareness of Filipino American culture.

The event will include art showcases, vendors, Filipino food and performances from community artists and dance groups.

The festival was formed in 1990 as part of the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs festivals program, an artistic initiative that caters to the diverse population of the city.

Organizers say the annual celebration is the longest-running Filipino American festival in Los Angeles.

Friday night’s lineup will include performances by the Mellow Dees, Introvoys, DJ Icy Ice and Jocelyn Enriquez.

On Saturday evening, people can look forward to entertainment from artists Gingee, Kayamanan Ng Lahi, the Malaya Dance Company, Pakaraguian Kulintang Ensemble and the Rondalla Club of Los Angeles.

For more information and tickets, go to filamarts-fpac.org.