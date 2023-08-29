Cerritos Sheriff’s needs help in identifying puppy thief

Cerritos Sheriff’s are looking for this woman who stole the American Bully puppy from a seller advertising on Craigslist.

August 29, 2023

A woman walked off with a 9-week-old American Bully puppy in Cerritos after arranging to buy the dog from a seller on Craigslist, leaving the seller with a $2,000 loss.

The theft happened Monday afternoon in the Los Cerritos Center parking lot, where the buyer, “Niki,” and seller agreed to meet. The woman, between 18 to 25-years-old, told the seller that she initiated the money transfer through Zelle, and asked to hold the dog.

As she held the dog, she asked if she could take the dog into the mall to show her friends. The seller agreed.

The money transfer did not go through and the woman was seen on surveillance video leaving the shopping center with the puppy, then leaving in an awaiting light blue sedan.

The woman is described to be between 18 to 25-years-old, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, between 130 to 140 pounds with long, straight, dark hair.

The Cerritos Sheriff’s Station asked anyone with information to call (562) 860-0044.