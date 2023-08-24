LA Opera-Free Live Simulcast of Mozart’s Don Giovanni at La Mirada Community Regional Park

August 24, 2023

LA Opera invites all to grab their picnics and lawn chairs and head out for a night of opera under the stars. The season-opening production of Mozart’s thrilling masterpiece, Don Giovanni, will be transmitted live in high-definition video from nine cameras at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in downtown LA to a large LED screen at La Mirada Community Regional Park on September 23. Through the generous support of Los Angeles County, LA Opera is able to present this simulcast free of charge as a special gift to the community. Thiswill be the first time that LA Opera’s annual live simulcast will be experienced by audiences in La Mirada.

There will be arts and crafts activities for families to enjoy before the simulcast begins.

Don Giovanni

In the heat of the moment, the notorious Don Giovanni (aka Don Juan) murders the father of one of his conquests, unwittingly unleashing an ominous force from beyond the grave that can’t be stopped. Accustomed to getting away with anything and everything, he must now face the music as years of cruelty and debauchery come due. Grammy Award-winning baritone Lucas Meachem stars as the ill-fated playboy, leading a dazzling ensemble of singers including Isabel Leonard in her mainstage company debut as Donna Elvira. James Conlon, renowned for his astonishing command of Mozart, conducts what many consider to be the greatest of all operas in a visually spectacular production by director Kasper Holten, with scenery by stage designer extraordinaire Es Devlin, known for innovative stage designs for Beyoncé, Adele, U2 and others.

Free to attend and open to all ages



Saturday, September 23 at 6pm (Gates Open 4:30pm | Broadcast begins 6:00pm)

La Mirada Community Regional Park: 13701 S. Adelfa Ave., La Mirada, CA 90638. Free parking is available in the park’s lot.



More information: LAOpera.org/OperaInThePark

RSVP to receive the latest updates and a free gift at the event

LA Opera’s Opera in the Park made possible with generous support FROM

LOS ANGELES COUNTY AND SUPERVISOR JANICE HAHN