ONE MORE PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS LA CAGE AUX FOLLES AT GEM THEATER

AUGUST 23, 2023

Now showing through September 17th

GARDEN GROVE, CA – LA CAGE AUX FOLLES is now showing until September 17th at Garden Grove’s historic GEM THEATRE presented by the award-winning One More Productions – one of Southern California’s leading musical theater companies.



Georges is the owner of the “La Cage Aux Folles” nightclub, which feature a drag show starring his partner and the love of his life, Albin. After twenty years of unwedded bliss, Georges and his partner Albin face the hardest challenge of their relationship, yet: meeting their son, Jean-Michel’s fiancé’s parents.

Albin has always raised Jean-Michel, Georges’ biological son, as his own. But when Jean-Michel falls in love and becomes engaged to their daughter of an ultra-conservative, anti-gay politician, Georges feels compelled to try to present a more “traditional” family to Jean-Michel’s potential in-laws. When Albin tries and fails to take on a masculine persona in the role of Uncle Al, he gets more creative to find a way to be part of the “meet the parents” experience.

Set in the summer of the 1980’s in luxurious St. Tropez, France, and based on Jean Poiret’s 1973 French play of the same name, the multi-Tony award-winner, including Best Musical, La Cage Aux Folles is a musical filled with delightful spectacle and great heart.

The book is by Harvey Fierstein. The music and lyrics are by Jerry Herman.

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES is directed by Damien Lorton. The cast includes Damien Lorton as Albin; Robert Edward as Georges; John Lindahl as Jean-Michel; Peter Crisfulli as Jacob; Emily Guerrero as Jacqueline; Julia Iacopetti as Anne Dindon; Timothy Klega as Edouard Dindon; Nicki Gentry as Marie Dindon; Wyatt Buckle as Francis; Carmen Tunis as Mme. Renaud; Allie Kyte as Paulette; Matthew Rangel as Hanna; Jack Janowicz as Chantal; Edvan Galvan as Phaedra; Hunter Nelson as Bitelle; Brian Bolanos as Chi Chi; Kady Lawson as Odete; Stephanie Zellhoefer as Mercedes; LiLi Benoit as Angelique; James Zongus as Cagelle (understudy); James Scognamillo as Georges (understudy); Courtney Hays as Cagelle (understudy); and Kima Christian as Cagelle (understudy). The performances are backed by a 14-piece live band.

Performances: Now through September 17th at The Gem Theatre, 12852 Main Street, Garden Grove, CA. Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm. The Post-Show Talk Back is on August 25th.

Ticket prices are $50 general admission; $35 evening performances – Seniors (65+)/Children (12 and under); $40 matinee performances – Senior (65+)/Children (12 and under). In addition, $25 Student Rush Tickets (cash) are available for Thursday and Friday performances only, one ticket per valid ID which can be purchased at the Box Office.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call One More Productions at (714) 741-9550 or visit the website at www.theGEMoc.com.