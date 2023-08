Nine People Shot at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon

August 23, 2023

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) — Nine or more people were shot at a bar in Orange County and the suspect is wounded or possibly dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials tell Eyewitness News.

Images from the scene indicated at least three bodies on the ground covered by sheets.

A massive law enforcement presence was responding to Cook’s Corner, a well-known biker bar and grill on Santiago Canyon Road in Trabuco Canyon.