Little Lake City School District Hosts Superintendent Meet & Greet

State Senator Bob Archuleta (center) with Santa Fe Springs Mayor Juanita Martin; Santa Fe Springs City Manager Rene Bobadilla; Santa Fe Springs Councilmembers Joe Angel Zamora & Annette Rodriguez; Norwalk Vice Mayor Margarita Rios and Downey Mayor Pro Tem, Mario Trujillo.

August 23, 2023

Santa Fe Springs, CA – The Little Lake City School District Family Resource Center hosted a community event on August 17, 2023, allowing families to meet the new Superintendent, Mr. Vasquez, and discover valuable resources. Families in the Little Lake CSD community were greeted with (free) Kona Ice, setting the tone for a pleasant afternoon of socializing.

One of the event’s highlights was the Resource Fair, which showcased an array of valuable services available to families in the area. Local organizations such as Think Together, Stone Soup Child Care Programs, L.A. CADA Youth and Family Services, Boys & Girls Club of Whittier, Helpline Youth Counseling Inc, Jar Insurance, and Wesley Health Center were present, offering information and assistance to those seeking support.

The event also featured esteemed local dignitaries from Santa Fe Springs, Norwalk, Downey, and other community leaders. These distinguished guests took the opportunity to welcome Mr. Vasquez to the Little Lake City community, underscoring the importance of a strong community bond and access to essential resources.

“It’s heartwarming to see families, local leaders, and community organizations come together to support our community,” said Manuel Cantu, Little Lake CSD Board President. This event is a testament to our commitment to fostering collaboration and providing resources that empower families.”

“I am grateful for the warm welcome from the Little Lake City School District community during the Superintendent Meet and Greet,” said Superintendent Vasquez. “Your support unites us as a community. I look forward to nurturing a supportive educational environment for our students. Thank you, and I am excited to embark on this journey together.”

With a diverse range of partners present, attendees had the opportunity to explore the offerings and engage in discussions tailored to their needs. The Superintendent Meet and Greet underscored the Family Resource Center’s crucial role in enhancing the lives of families within the Little Lake CSD community.