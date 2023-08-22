2023 Los Angeles County Assessment Roll for LCCN Cities

August 22, 2023

By Jeff Prang • Los Angeles County Assessor

Edited by LCCN to include LCCN Cities

It’s that time of year again when my office undertakes its most important function of the fiscal year that lays the groundwork for the very property taxes that pay for our vital public services: The Assessment Roll; in fact, it’s a Constitutional mandate.

The Roll for 2023 has been closed as of June 30, and it reflects growth in Los Cerritos Community News cities as well as the rest of the County.

First off, let me say this comprehensive tally values more than 2.5 million real estate parcels in Los Angeles County and results in the very tax dollars that go to pay for vital public services, such as healthcare, police, fire, schools, and even librarians, to name just a few. As I mentioned, I am constitutionally mandated to close the Roll by the end of the Fiscal Year on June 30. As a reference point, my Fiscal Year runs from July 1 to June 30.

I am pleased to announce that the 2023 Assessment Roll has a total net value of $1.997 trillion, indicating the 13th year of consecutive growth. The 2023 Roll also grew by $111 billion (or 5.91%) over 2022. That value places nearly $20 billion to be used for those public services I just mentioned.

Artesia came in at $2.18 billion for taxable values, which is a 6.5% increase over last year’s numbers. That includes 3,242 single-family homes, 264 apartment complexes, 518 commercial-industrial parcels for a grand total of 4,024 taxable properties.

Bellflower for 2023 came in at $7.02 billion for taxable values, which is a 5.4% increase over last year’s numbers. That includes 10,195 single-family homes, 1,868 apartment complexes, 1,494 commercial-industrial parcels for a grand total of 13,557 taxable properties.

Cerritos came in at $11.93 billion for taxable values, which is a 5.4% increase over last year’s numbers. That includes 15,278 single-family homes, 24 apartment complexes, 625 commercial-industrial parcels for a grand total of 15,927 taxable properties.

Commerce came in at $7.11 billion for taxable values, which is a 7.7% increase over last year’s numbers. That includes 1,715 single-family homes, 528 apartment complexes, 1,387 commercial-industrial parcels for a grand total of 3,630 taxable properties.

Downey came in at $14.98 billion for taxable values, which is a 4.7% increase over last year’s numbers. That includes 19,987 single-family homes, 2,058 apartment complexes, 1,342 commercial-industrial parcels for a grand total of 23,387 taxable properties.

Hawaiian Gardens came in at $1.18 billion for taxable values, which is a 5.7% increase over last year’s numbers. That includes 1,794 single-family homes, 479 apartment complexes, 337 commercial-industrial parcels for a grand total of 2,610 taxable properties.

Lakewood for 2023 came in at $12.27 billion for taxable values, which is a 4.8% increase over last year’s numbers. That includes 23,154 single-family homes, 488 apartment complexes, 483 commercial-industrial parcels for a grand total of 24,125 taxable properties.

La Mirada came in at $8.97 billion for taxable values, which is a 6.2% increase over last year’s numbers. That includes 13,593 single-family homes, 61 apartment complexes, 470 commercial-industrial parcels for a grand total of 14,124 taxable properties.

Montebello came in at $7.92 billion for taxable values, which is a 7.4% increase over last year’s numbers. That includes 10,113 single-family homes, 1,647 apartment complexes, 1,220 commercial-industrial parcels for a grand total of 12,980 taxable properties.

Norwalk came in at $10.09 billion for taxable values, which is a 6.5% increase over last year’s numbers. That includes 21,430 single-family homes, 493 apartment complexes, 1,187 commercial-industrial parcels for a grand total of 23,110 taxable properties.

Paramount came in at $5.26 billion for taxable values, which is a 3.8% increase over last year’s numbers. That includes 5,857 single-family homes, 1,495 apartment complexes, 1,964 commercial-industrial parcels for a grand total of 9,316 taxable properties.

Pico Rivera came in at $6.87 billion for taxable values, which is a 5.2% increase over last year’s numbers. That includes 13,155 single-family homes, 463 apartment complexes, 1,024 commercial-industrial parcels for a grand total of 14,642 taxable properties.

Santa Fe Springs came in at $10.92 billion for taxable values, which is a 9.2% increase over last year’s numbers. That includes 3,826 single-family homes, 58 apartment complexes, 1,967 commercial-industrial parcels for a grand total of 5,851 taxable properties. Yes, it’s a solid growth at $10.92 billion.

Some basics: The Roll, as it is known, contains the assessed value of all real estate and business personal property in the County’s 88 cities along with the unincorporated areas. It also breaks down the number of single-family residential homes, apartments and commercial-industrial parcels.

This year’s Roll comprises 2.58 million real estate parcels as well as business assessments countywide. That includes 1,892,564 single-family homes, 250,511 apartment complexes, 248,123 commercial and industrial properties and more than 200,000 business property