5.1 Earthquake Hits Near Ojai

Aug. 20, 2023 2:55 p.m.

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake was registered approximately 4 miles south east of Ojai at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was felt in Santa Clarita, no doubt giving residents a startle as Tropical Storm Hilary barrels down on the area.

Four aftershocks were also reported shortly after the initial quake — a 3.1-magnitude, a 3.6-magnitude, a 3.2-magnitude and a 3.3-magnitude were reported in the vicinity of the original earthquake.

It was a thrust fault quake, where one plate moves over the other.