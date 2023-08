Truck Crashes Into Cerritos’ Caremore Health Building

Aug 19, 2023

A semi-tractor-trialer towing a small excavator crashed into the 7-story CareMore Health building located at 12900 Park Plaza Dr. last night. The pictures were sent to LCCN at 8:24 p.m. The pictures were sent in by a Cerritos resident.

LCCN will provide more information when available.