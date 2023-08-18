23rd Annual Robert Canada Friendship Pow Wow Celebrates Native American Culture and Unity in Hawaiian Gardens

Aug 18, 2023

Hawaiian Gardens, August 18, 2023 – The much-awaited 23rd Annual Robert Canada Friendship Pow Wow will take place at the Fedde Sports Complex, 21408 Elaine Avenue, Hawaiian Gardens, on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and Sunday, August 20, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm. This vibrant event promises a joyous celebration of American Indian culture, featuring an array of activities, food, native American handmade crafts for sale, and fun for all ages!

The term “Pow Wow” originates from the Narragansett word “powwow,” which means dreamer or spiritual leader. Today, it is a significant social gathering and ceremony where Native Americans come together to dance, sing, and honor their rich cultural heritage. The Pow Wow serves as an important means of education and understanding, especially after the banishment of traditional gatherings following misunderstandings arising from the Ghost Dance.

The event commences with a grand entry, a mesmerizing spectacle where participating groups and tribes, adorned in their stunning regalia, make their magnificent entrance. Various key figures oversee the Pow Wow, including the Arena Director, Master of Ceremonies, Head Dancers, Host Drums and Drum group, and general staff, all contributing to the seamless orchestration of the event.

“This year’s Robert Canada Friendship Pow Wow is expected to draw a diverse and enthusiastic crowd, ranging from locals to visitors from different parts of the country. The event promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the mesmerizing dances, soulful songs, and unique traditions of Native American communities,” said Hawaiian Gardens Mayor Maria Teresa Del Rio.

In addition to the mesmerizing cultural performances, attendees can enjoy a wide range of activities specially curated to cater to families and children. Native American handmade crafts will also be available for purchase, allowing visitors to own a piece of authentic artistry.

“We are thrilled to host the 23rd Annual Robert Canada Friendship Pow Wow and welcome everyone to experience the rich cultural heritage of Native American communities,” said Juan Serrano, the event organizer. “This Pow Wow not only celebrates tradition but also fosters unity and understanding among people from all walks of life. It’s an event that promotes cultural appreciation and awareness.”

The Robert Canada Friendship Pow Wow has become a hallmark event in the Hawaiian Gardens community, drawing participants and spectators from all over. As one of the established Pow Wows in the region, it has consistently attracted thousands of attendees, creating an unforgettable experience of unity and cultural celebration.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to participate in the 23rd Annual Robert Canada Friendship Pow Wow on August 19th and 20th. Admission is open to all, and attendees are encouraged to come with an open heart and a spirit of camaraderie. For more information, please call (562) 420-2641 extension 229 or visit www.hgcity.org

About the Robert Canada Friendship Pow Wow: The Robert Canada Friendship Pow Wow is an annual event celebrating Native American culture and fostering unity among people from diverse backgrounds. With a focus on dance, music, and traditional artistry, the Pow Wow aims to educate and raise awareness about the rich cultural heritage of Native American communities.