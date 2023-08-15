Trader Joe’s Falafel recalled over rocks in product

August 15, 2023

California Ranch Food Company, Inc. of Vernon, CA, is recalling Trader Joe’s fully cooked falafel Heat & Eat because of foreign objects in the product, specifically rocks.

According to the details posted online by the FDA, the recall was initiated on July 28, 2023, and is ongoing.

The recalled product was distributed in Connecticut, Texas and Illinois.

Recalled product:

Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel Heat & Eat

NET WT. 12 OZ (340g)

Distributed and Sold Exclusively By: Trader Joe’s Monrovia, CA 91016

UPC 0093 9355

Code Information: 07223-1, 07223-2, 07523-1, 07523-2, 08123-1, 08123-2, 09323-1, 09323-2, 09423-1, 09423-2, 09523-1, 09523-2, 09623-1, 09623-2, 11423-1, 11423-2, 11523-1, 11523-2, 11723-1, 11723-2, 11823-1, 12123-1, 12123-2, 13023-1, 13023-2, 14023-1, 14023-2, 14223-1, 14223-2, 14423-1, 14423-2, 15323-1, 16323-1, 16323-2, 16623-1, 16623-2, 17023-1, 17023-2, 17123-1, 19223-2, 19423-1 and 19423-2

Anyone who purchased the recalled product should immediately dispose of it and not consume it.