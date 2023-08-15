Lamborghini Unveils Plug-in Hybrid ‘Revuelto’

Lamberghini recently unveiled Revuelto, the company’s first plug-in hybrid sports car. The Italian automaker plans to ‘hybridize’ all of its vehicles by the end of 2024. (Photo courtesy of Lamborghini)

August 15, 2023

In the marque’s 60th anniversary year, Automobili Lamborghini presents Revuelto, the first super sports V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle). Revuelto defines a new paradigm in terms of performance, sportiness and driving pleasure from its unprecedented new architecture; innovative design; maximum-efficiency aerodynamics; and a new carbon frame concept. An output of 1015 CV is delivered from the combined power of an entirely new combustion engine together with three electric motors, alongside a double-clutch gearbox that makes its debut on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini for the first time.

The powertrain combines high specific power elements: the new 127 CV/liter combustion engine works synergically with two front axial flux motors that deliver an outstanding weight-to-power ratio, with a radial flux electric motor positioned above the first eight-speed double-clutch gearbox debuting on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini. The three electric motors are powered by a lithium-ion high specific power (4500 W/kg) battery pack that also supports a fully-electric drive mode.

The new Revuelto combines attributes to deliver performance figures at the peak of its segment: acceleration from 0-100 km/h in only 2.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 350 km/h. These numbers combine with its exceptional dynamism thanks to the introduction of electric torque vectoring, and four-wheel drive available also in fully-electric drive mode, ensuring the Revuelto super sports car expresses its amplified qualities both on track and in daily driving.