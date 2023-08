Help Maui Victims, Text Hawaii to 90999 to Donate to Red Cross

Aug 14, 2023

If you would like to help Maui victims, you can do that in two easy steps by texting Hawaii to 90999.

A response will ask you to text your zip code; within seconds you will get a message that $10 will be added to your phone bill.

“Thanks! $10 charged to your phone bill for for Hawaii Wildfire relief.”