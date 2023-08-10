West Nile Detected in Cerritos and Surrounding Cities

The West Nile Virus has been detected in Bellflower, Cerritos, La Mirada, and Norwalk.

West Nile virus is a “bird virus” that is primarily transmitted between birds by mosquitoes. The virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of a mosquito infected with West Nile virus. People who get West Nile virus cannot transmit it to other people.

The virus is a mosquito-borne disease that was originally found in Africa. In 1999, it was detected in the eastern United States; since then the virus has spread throughout the United States and is well established in most states. In 2003, the virus was first confirmed in California. Today, West Nile virus is considered endemic, which means we can expect the virus to stay in our environment.