Mayfair Pool Reopens, City Offers Free Swim Weekend

August 10, 2023

Mayfair Pool is ready to reopen to the public this coming Saturday, Aug. 12 for recreation swim sessions. On that weekend, residents can swim free. Then, starting Monday, Aug. 14, swims lessons, lap swim and family nights at the pool will return.

Mayfair Pool will remain open seven days a week through Sunday, Aug. 27 and during Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4. McCormick Pool will also remain open through those days.

For information about swim lessons, hosting a private pool party, and other features of Mayfair and McCormick pools, go to www.lakewoodcity.org/aquatics or call 562-866-9771, ext 2408.