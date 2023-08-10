How to Help Those Impacted by the Maui Fires

August 10, 2023

MAUI COUNTY (KITV4) — The Island of Maui has suffered major devastation due to ongoing wildfires, displacing thousands and decimating entire cities. Here’s how you can help:

For a complete list of Central Maui resources, click here.

– The Maui Strong Fund received a $1-million donation from the Hawaii Community Foundation. It is collaborating with other nonprofits and the county mayor to deploy those funds to pay for food, shelter and financial assistance, the foundation said in a statement, adding it is also accepting donations and would not collect any fees on gifts to the fund.

– The Maui Rapid Response and Recovery Support form is streamlining those in need and those able to help. Fill out the form here.

– The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is partnering with Alakaʻina Foundation Family of Companies and Kākoʻo Haleakalā to match up to $100,000 in community donations for ʻohana impacted by the wildfires. Visit Hawaiiancouncil.org/maui to give.

– The Hawaii Community Foundation has launched the Maui Strong Fund. Any and all donations will go to help those in need.

– GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for all fundraisers related to the Maui Wildfires. CLICK HERE FOR MORE on how to help.

– Maui Divers Jewelry is donating 100% of online sales through August 9th to the Hawaii Red Cross.

– The Lahui Foundation is accepting monetary donations. Tap here to give.

– Maui Food Bank is collecting donations and accepting volunteers. Learn more here.

– Donate air miles through Hawaiian Airlines, through a partnership with the Hawaii Red Cross, for the entire month of August. LOGIN and SIGN UP.

📢 Support our partner charity, @HawaiiRedCross, by donating HawaiianMiles which will be used to transport volunteers and staff to Maui. Hawaiian Airlines will match all miles donated, up to 30 million miles, for the month of August. Log in & donate now: https://t.co/5RONB0ycWz. pic.twitter.com/GNKsFzNaYZ— Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) August 10, 2023

–Farm to Barn Café in Haleiwa is collecting donations here, along with their dine-in and online ordering avenues. Items can also be donated on Maui at the Cream B ice cream shop. They are working in partnership with Aloha Air Cargo that’s providing complimentary shipping of donations to Maui. They’ll be accepting donations from Thursday-Sunday.

– The Shops at Wailea is providing a drop-off center to collect donations, through August 11. Non-perishable items like bottled water, food, and blankets will be given to Maui County Red Cross.

– Help UH Maui students by making a gift to the UH Maui College Faculty and Staff Aid Fund.

– Join Facebook groups to locate loved ones and help those need: Maui Fire, Flood, and Disaster Relief; Stolen Stuff Hawaii is sharing names of those at shelters; and the Maui 24/7 scanner.

– Yoga Under the Palms is coordinating a clothing, home goods, and food donation. Donated items should be gently used and in good condition. Food must be unopened and not expired. It has two studio locations on O’ahu; Kailua and Kaimuki.

–Maui United Way has activated a Maui Fire Disaster Relief Fund, to give to those directly in need.

You can verify an organization by searching the Better Business Bureau database at give.org.