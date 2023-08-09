Crash in Cerritos Involving Sheriff’s Deputy SUV

By Brian Hews

Four injuries were reported Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash involving a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy in Cerritos at 183rd near Pioneer.

As a result of the crash, the deputy cruiser became wedged between a power line and a building.

The deputy was responding code 3 with lights and sirens on according to witnesses.

One deputy was taken to the hospital, condition unknown. The fire department said there were four injuries so speculation was the other three were in the other car.