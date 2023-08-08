How to Score Free Tacos on Tuesdays at Taco Bell

August 8, 2023

Taco Bell is wasting no time after its “Taco Tuesday” victory, except it’s the fans who will be cashing in on its first official use of the phrase.

On Aug. 8, the chain announced it will be paying for your Taco Tuesday meal — even if it’s not at one of its many taco establishments.

The move celebrates the “liberation” of the Taco Tuesday trademark in 49 states, according to Taco Bell, who famously brought a trademark suit against regional restaurant chain Taco John’s with the goal of freeing the use of the phrase.

To celebrate its victory, on Sept. 12, Taco Bell is partnering with DoorDash to open a $5 million taco tab that will cover a portion of fans’ orders from any participating vendor selling Mexican cuisine.

Fans can score a free Doritos Locos Taco every Tuesday for four Tuesdays this summer.

Taco Bell

Additionally, leading up to the big day celebration, all Taco Bell locations will be offering a free Doritos Locos Taco every Tuesday, with no purchase necessary. That’s right: On Aug. 15, 22, 29 and Sept. 5, a free Doritos Locos Taco, a nacho cheese Doritos shell filled with seasoned beef, cheddar cheese and lettuce, is well within your clutches.