Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center Among the Nation’s Top Performers

August 7, 2023

DOWNEY, Calif. — Kaiser Permanente hospitals across the U.S., including Downey Medical Center locally, are among the best in the nation for delivering high-quality care based on U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings.

For the third year in a row, all of Kaiser Permanente’s 39 hospitals nationwide, including 15 in Southern California, are rated as high performing (top 20% in the nation) in at least one of 36 measures in U.S. News’ annual report.

Additionally, eight Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Southern California ranked among the state’s Top 50, and two – Anaheim and Irvine medical centers – ranked 44th for pulmonology and lung surgery in the nation.

“Our members count on us to provide them with high-quality care and service,” said Michelle Gaskill-Hames, interim president, Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii, Health Plan and Hospitals. “This accolade is a testament to our dedicated and hard-working physicians, nurses and health care workers who go above and beyond the call of duty every day.”

Dr. Ramin Davidoff, executive medical director for the Southern California and Hawaii Permanente Medical Groups, attributed this prestigious accolade in part to the exceptional care and individualized attention provided by doctors at Kaiser Permanente, which serves 4.9 million members in Southern California.

“Our physicians continue to go the extra mile by providing high-quality and compassionate care, meeting the needs of our members and the public,” he said. “Also, this could not be done without the exceptional teamwork between our doctors and care teams that takes place every day at all of our facilities, where everyone does their part for the benefit of our members.”

State rankings

U.S. News ranked eight Kaiser Permanente medical centers in Southern California among the state’s 50 best hospitals:

Downey Medical Center

Anaheim and Irvine Medical Centers

Los Angeles Medical Center

Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers

San Diego and Zion Medical Centers

Also, U.S. News rated eight Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Southern California as “high performing” or “nationally ranked” in a specialty:

Downey Medical Center (geriatrics, pulmonology and lung surgery; urology.

(geriatrics, pulmonology and lung surgery; urology. Anaheim and Irvine Medical Centers (gastroenterology and GI surgery; geriatrics; neurology and neurosurgery; orthopedics; pulmonology and lung surgery.

and (gastroenterology and GI surgery; geriatrics; neurology and neurosurgery; orthopedics; pulmonology and lung surgery. Los Angeles Medical Center (neurology and neurosurgery; pulmonology and lung surgery; urology).

(neurology and neurosurgery; pulmonology and lung surgery; urology). Woodland Hills Medical Center (pulmonology and lung surgery).

(pulmonology and lung surgery). San Diego and Zion Medical Centers (orthopedics; pulmonology and lung surgery).

“These accolades are consistent with our dedication to quality,” said Dr. Nancy Gin, regional medical director of Quality and Clinical Analysis, Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii. “It’s also important to acknowledge the questions around bias in the methodology used by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals ranking. Our willingness to remain a part of these rankings will depend on U.S. News & World Report becoming more transparent about their methodology and demonstrating greater alignment with our organizational commitment to measure quality based on outcomes through the lens of equity.”

U.S. News considered more than 4,500 hospitals for its 34th annual rankings/ratings report. In its hospital analysis, U.S. News used publicly available data such as patient volume, mortality rates, infection rates, staffing levels and patient satisfaction rates.

For more information and complete rankings, visit U.S. News & World Report.