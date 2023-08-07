1st CEB Golf Tournament Moved to Knabe Golf Center

Due to the Ironwood Nine closure caused by a Kinder-Morgan gas line leak, the annual 1st CEB Tournament will be moved to the Don Knabe “Big Chief” Golf Center in Norwalk. Plans are being made right now for contest prizes and hole sponsors.

There will be a hole-in-one prize at three of the holes. The format will be the same as previous years, with three teams of two on each hole, limiting the tournament to 54 golfers.

To sponsor or enter, email former Cerritos Mayor George Ray at [email protected].