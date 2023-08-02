Senator Bob Archuleta Celebrates $6.4M Budget Win for Aquatic Center in the City of Santa Fe Springs

Senator Archuleta is pictured with SFS Mayor Juanita Martin, Council members Annette Rodriguez and Bill Rounds, City Manager Rene Bobadilla and community leaders and city department directors.

SANTA FE SPRINGS – Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) celebrated a major budget win for Senate District 30 by announcing $6.4 million in funding for the Aquatic Center in Santa Fe Springs tagged for improvements and renovations that will upgrade the facility and enhance the community’s ability to enjoy this recreational resource for generations to come.

The improvement project and its funding was publicly announced during a community celebration on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, alongside city leaders and aquatic center staff.

“I am extremely pleased to see a much-loved part of our community receive funding that will enhance the quality of life for everyone who visits and lives near the Santa Fe Springs Aquatic Center,” Senator Archuleta said. “I am excited to do my part to secure funding for this facility that has long been a source of enjoyment to the public.”