Sheriff’s Investigating Shooting Death in Norwalk

July 31, 2023 • 7:10 am

One dead two in critical condition, shot near 12700 Imperial in Norwalk last night.

Imperial is closed between Pioneer and Firestone.

10:37 am

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 12700 block of Pioneer Boulevard in Norwalk at 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

Two other gunshot victims were found in the area, according to the department. An unidentified man and woman were hospitalized in critical condition. They may have been inside the vehicle.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The third victim was expected to survive, a sheriff’s lieutenant said.