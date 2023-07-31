Sheriff Robert Luna to Attend City of Hawaiian Gardens National Night Out Event June 1

July 31, 2023

Hawaiian Gardens– Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna will make a special appearance at the City of Hawaiian Gardens’ National Night Out event onTuesday, August 1, 2023. The event aims to strengthen community partnerships and promote public safety and will be held at the Public Safety Center located at 11940 Carson Street, Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716.

Sheriff Luna is expected to join the festivities between 6:00 and 6:30 pm, engaging with community members, local law enforcement officers, and other distinguished guests. Sheriff Luna’s attendance underscores his commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment in Hawaiian Gardens.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. It allows an opportunity for local residents to connect with law enforcement officials, learn about crime prevention, and engage in activities that strengthen community bonds.

Event details:

Tuesday, August 1, 2023, 6:00 to 8:00 pm

Public Safety Center, 11940 Carson Street, Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716