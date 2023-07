Norwalk Summer Concert Series Winding Down

July 31, 2023

Submitted by Linda J. Hernández

Every Wednesday through August 16, the City of Norwalk is presenting Free Summer Concerts for the Community to enjoy. Local residents are invited to gather on the Civic Center Lawn at 12700 Norwalk Blvd. from 5-9 pm. There they will find a variety of live musical performances, Food Trucks, Games and much more.

August 9, 2023 Neon Nation

80s pop

August 16, 2023 Adelaide Pilar

Latin Divas tribute