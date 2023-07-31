Metro Receives $1.2 Million in Disaster Relief Funding From Biden Administration, FTA

July 31, 2023
WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced $102.3 million in funding to 17 transit agencies, cities, and planning councils in eight states and territories to help recover from recent natural disasters. The funding, provided through FTA’s Public Transportation Emergency Relief (ER) Program, will help them repair damaged equipment and facilities and recoup costs for evacuation and rescue operations following floods, hurricanes, and tornadoes that occurred in 2017 and 2020-22.
“As climate change accelerates, we are seeing floods, hurricanes, and wildfires that used to be once-in-a-century events coming every few months and causing greater damage to our lives, communities, and infrastructure,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
The award includes $1.2 million to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority to repair damage from storms and flooding, as well as preventing falling rock damage.
Other awards by the FTA:
FTA’s Emergency Relief Program provides assistance to public transit operators in the aftermath of a declared emergency or major disaster. The program helps states and public transportation systems:
“Americans cannot stop their lives because a disaster damages their transit systems,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “We know it is critical to fund recovery efforts for these systems, so they can keep taking Americans to work, to school, to doctors’ appointments, and for all the other important journeys that transit provides.”
The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, signed into law in December 2022, provided the funding for the ER Program’s support for 2017 and 2020-22 declared disasters. This announcement reflects a first round of grants through the ER Program. FTA will continue to accept applications from affected transit agencies and communities for another 90 days.